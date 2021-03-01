Chicago police officer dies in apparent suicide at Lake View police station

A Chicago police officer reportedly died by suicide early Monday at a police station in the Lake View neighborhood.

Officer James Daly, a 21-year department veteran, was found dead shortly before 3 a.m. at the 19th District station in the 800 block of West Addison Street, according to a Chicago police spokeswoman.

Police sources told the Chicago Tribune that the officer appeared to have shot himself in a locker room.

Police Supt. David Brown said he was heartbroken to learn of the officer’s death.

"His loss is deeply felt by me and his many colleagues with whom he worked for many years," Brown said in a statement "Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends who are now grieving over this unimaginable loss. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers."

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

In July, newly promoted CPD Deputy Chief Dion Boyd died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Homan Square facility on the West Side.

A 2017 report by the U.S. Department of Justice found Chicago’s suicide rate among officers was 60% higher than the national average.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.