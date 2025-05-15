Chicago police officer, driver hurt in Englewood crash

The Brief A police officer and a woman were injured in a crash Wednesday evening in the Englewood neighborhood. The woman struck a CPD squad car while driving through an intersection as the officer responded to a call with emergency lights activated. She was cited for driving without a license or insurance and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.



A Chicago police officer and a driver were injured Wednesday evening in a crash involving a squad car on the city’s South Side, authorities said.

The backstory:

The collision occurred around 6:36 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Racine Avenue in Englewood, according to police.

A 32-year-old woman was driving an SUV west on 59th Street when she entered a turn lane but continued straight through the intersection, striking the passenger side of a northbound police vehicle that had its emergency lights activated.

The SUV driver was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with unspecified injuries. The officer injured his shoulder and hand and was also hospitalized in fair condition.

The woman received citations for driving without a license, no insurance, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.