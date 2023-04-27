Chicago police officer, driver hospitalized after car crash in Andersonville

A Chicago police officer and another driver were injured in a car crash in Andersonville Wednesday night.

Police say a 35-year-old man was driving a 2016 Nissan Altima southbound in the 5200 black of North Ashland Avenue when he collided with a CPD squad car in an intersection.

The sergeant was responding to a call and had the emergency lights on when the collision occurred around 8:15 p.m.

The driver of the Nissan along with the sergeant were transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital and are listed in good condition.

There were no other injuries reported and the driver of the Nissan was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and failure to reduced speed.

No further information is available at this time.