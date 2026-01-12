Chicago police officer fires gun during West Side traffic stop

The Brief A Chicago police officer fired a weapon during a traffic stop on the West Side early Monday. No one was struck, and a suspect was taken into custody with a firearm recovered. The incident is under investigation by COPA.



A Chicago police officer fired his gun during a traffic stop early Monday on the city's West Side, although no one was struck.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 12:38 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Fifth Avenue where uniformed officers were conducting a traffic stop involving a male suspect.

Officers reported seeing a gun on the suspect's lap and called for backup.

During the encounter, one officer fired his gun. Police said neither officer was injured by the gunfire and both were taken to a local hospital for observation.

The suspect was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor cuts suffered by broken glass. He was later taken into custody and a gun was recovered, police said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting.

What's next:

The officers involved have been placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days as the investigation continues.