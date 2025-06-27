Chicago police officer fires shot during foot chase; no injuries reported

The Brief A Chicago police officer fired their weapon during a foot chase Thursday night in a South Side park after a suspect fled from a crowd causing a disturbance. The suspect had pushed an officer before fleeing and later advanced toward the officer, prompting the single gunshot. No one was injured, and the suspect was taken into custody as the investigation continues.



A Chicago police officer fired their weapon during a foot chase Thursday night after trying to break up a large crowd causing a disturbance in a South Side park, officials said.

What we know:

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. when officers approached a group in the park and attempted to disperse the crowd, according to Chicago police. A male suspect allegedly pushed one of the officers and fled the scene, prompting a brief chase.

Police said the suspect ran around a building and then advanced toward the pursuing officer, who discharged their weapon once. No one was injured.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting, and the officer involved has been placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days.

The investigation is ongoing.