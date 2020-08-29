Chicago police officer fires shots when struck by stolen vehicle in Hyde Park: police

A Chicago police officer fired shots after he was struck by someone driving a stolen vehicle Saturday in Hyde Park on the South Side.

A vehicle was stolen about 10:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Prairie Avenue, and a short time later, police saw the vehicle in the 4900 block of South Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.

While officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver of the alleged stolen vehicle struck an officer, and the officer fired his gun, police said.

No one was struck, and the vehicle fled the scene, police said.

The officer was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

The vehicle was later found in the 6200 block of South Park Shore East Court, police said.

The department’s Incident Response Team is investigating.