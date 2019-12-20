Chicago police officer found guilty of second-degree murder

article

Veteran Chicago Police Officer Lowell Houser was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder in the 2017 off-duty shooting of 37-year-old Jose Nieves.

Cook County Judge William Gamboney’s ruling comes nearly two months after closing arguments in the three-day bench trial, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

In October, prosecutors said Houser shot the 37-year-old Nieves outside a Northwest Side apartment building where both Nieves and a female friend of Houser’s lived.

It was Houser, then on medical leave from the department, who called 911 and reported that he was an officer and “a gentleman tried to attack me. I had to shoot him.”

Houser, who had been free on electronic monitoring, had his bond revoked Friday. He faces probation to up to 20 years in prison.