Remembering Chicago Police Officer Ella French: Funeral, visitation scheduled for fallen officer

Funeral details have been released for fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French.

Officer French was shot and killed this past weekend during a traffic stop.

Deputy Director of News and Affairs, Tom Ahern, tweeted Friday afternoon the details of Officer French's funeral arrangements.

Both the visitation and funeral services will be held at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Temple located at 7740 S. Western Ave.

The visitation will take place on Aug. 18 starting at 3 p.m. The funeral service will take place on Aug. 19 at 10 a.m.

Officer French's partner was also shot during the traffic stop and remains hospitalized.

MORE: Lightfoot, Brown botch slain Chicago cop's name: 'Ella Fitzgerald'

A third officer is also being hailed a hero for his actions Saturday night.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Officer Joshua Blas was on the scene and shot the offender. Blas then pulled both wounded officers into a CPD car, rushing them to the hospital.

MORE: Hundreds mourn Chicago Police Officer Ella French in Mount Greenwood neighborhood: 'Truly Chicago's finest'

In Mount Greenwood Friday, a group was collecting cards of encouragement for Officer Blas, and wishes for a speedy recovery for wounded officer Carolos Yanez.

Advertisement

FOX 32 Chicago was told that Blas and French were usually partners on patrol.