Chicago police officer injured when rowdy crowd targets squad car in Portage Park

A Chicago police officer suffered minor injuries when a rowdy crowd targeted a squad car in Portage Park.

Cell phone video taken early on Sunday shows a group of people kicking and chasing squad cars on North Milwaukee Avenue.

At least one person climbed on top of a moving Chicago police squad car.

Chicago police said this started when someone threw something at the officer's windshield, causing it to shatter. The officer called for more patrol unit sand relocated, and was then taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

There is no one in custody.