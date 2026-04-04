Chicago police warn of garage burglaries in Grand Crossing neighborhood

The Brief Chicago police are warning about a pattern of garage burglaries in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, involving suspects entering through rear or side doors. The incidents were reported on March 28 at night and April 1 in the morning on the 7400 block of South Blackstone Avenue. Police urge residents to stay alert, report suspicious activity, save surveillance footage, and contact detectives or submit anonymous tips.



Chicago police are warning of recent garage burglaries in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

According to police, an unknown number of suspects have entered garages by the rear or side doors and stolen property.

Dates and locations:

7400 Block of South Blackstone Avenue on March 28 at 10:45 p.m. (Grand Crossing)

7400 Block of South Blackstone Avenue on April 1 at 7:00 a.m. (Grand Crossing)

What you can do:

Police are reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings, report any suspicious behavior, save any surveillance video, call 911 when possible.

Anyone with information should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8384 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #25-1-035CA.