Chicago police officer injured by thrown object while dispersing crowd at Puerto Rican Fest

A Chicago police officer was taken to the hospital after someone threw an object at them while dispersing a crowd at the Puerto Rican Festival in Humboldt Park.

The incident happened at 8:40 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of W. Division Street.

Chicago police said they were working to break up the crowd when someone from within the group threw an object that struck an officer. It's unknown what the object was.

The officer was taken to an area hospital and their injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, according to CPD.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

The festival began on June 6th and is set to conclude at 10 p.m. Sunday.