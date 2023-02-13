Chicago police officer involved in Little Village shooting; man critically wounded

A Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting Monday afternoon that left a person critically wounded in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The shooting happened around 12:05 p.m. in the 2100 block of South St. Louis Avenue, according to police radio traffic. A weapon was recovered at the scene, but it was unclear if shots were fired at officers.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A male civilian in his 20s was shot and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, according to Chicago Fire spokesman Larry Merritt.

An officer was transported to Rush University Medical Center for observation.

Details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it was sending investigators to the scene.

Last week, it took more than seven hours for the department to comment on a fatal police shooting near a bar in the Irving Park neighborhood. Police Supt. David Brown initially said a man had been killed during "an apparent exchange of gunfire" with officers.

The following day, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it was "unclear … if the individual discharged his weapon at police."

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.