Offenders robbing victims at gunpoint in Rogers Park, Edison Park then fleeing the scene on bikes

Chicago police are searching for the offenders involved in six armed robberies in Rogers Park and Edison Park this month.

In each incident, the offenders approached victims on the street or in their garages, pointed handguns or rifles and demanded money and phones, police said.

One of the incidents occurred at a retail business, where the offenders demanded money and proceeds.

The offenders then fled the scene on bicycles.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

6500 Block of North Bosworth Street on May 3 at 1 p.m.

1400 Block of West Pratt Avenue on May 6 at 9:30 a.m.

6900 Block of North Sheridan Road on May 6 at 9:45 p.m.

7000 Block of North Sheridan Road on May 9 at 1:42 p.m.

1200 Block of West Devon Avenue on May 12 at 9:24 p.m.

1100 Block of West Farwell Avenue on May 15 at 10:32 p.m.

The offenders are described as two Black males. A Hispanic male was involved in one incident. The offenders were carrying rifles and handguns.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 3 at (312) 744-8263.