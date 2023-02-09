Chicago's police oversight agency says it's 'unclear' if individual fired shots in officer-involved shooting

Chicago's police oversight agency released additional information about an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in Irving Park.

At about 3 a.m., Chicago police responded to the 3700 block of North Troy Street around the block from Christina's Place bar for reports of a man with a gun.

Officers engaged with an individual who was walking nearby, suspecting that he was involved in the earlier incident, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) said.

Two police officers then exited their vehicle, and a foot pursuit ensued with the individual. COPA said officers gave verbal commands to get on the ground.

The individual then ran into an alley, fell to the ground and was given verbal commands by the officers to stay on the ground.

The individual began to get up and both officers discharged their firearms multiple times, striking the individual.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

"COPA can confirm a weapon was recovered at the scene and body-worn camera video captures the initial interaction as well as the subsequent shooting. It is unclear, nor has it been determined by COPA, if the individual discharged his weapon at police," said COPA First Duty Chief Administrator, Ephraim Eaddy.