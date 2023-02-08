Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police fatally shoot man after officers called to Irving Park bar for suspect with a gun

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Irving Park
FOX 32 Chicago

Man killed in officer-involved shooting outside Irving Park bar

The Cook County Medical Examiner says a man is dead following a police-involved shooting in Irving Park Wednesday morning. Police were called to Christina's Place bar for reports of a man with a gun.

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot by police in the alley near a tavern in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the 3700 block of North Troy Street just after 3 a.m. around the block from Christina's Place bar. 

A witness at the bar said a man pulled a gun and police were called.

Chicago police say a responding officer shot a man near Kedzie Avenue and Grace Street, but did not go into detail about what led up to the shooting. 

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is on the scene investigating. 

CPD is expected to hold a news conference later Wednesday morning. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 