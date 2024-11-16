Investigation underway following off-duty officer-involved shooting in South Loop

An off-duty Chicago police officer returned fire early Saturday after two people shot at her in the South Loop neighborhood.

The incident occurred around 3:45 a.m. near 100 West Polk Street near Printer's Row, police said. A 25-year-old man was on the sidewalk when two people approached him. A 25-year-old woman, an off-duty officer, arrived in a vehicle and was shot at by the two unidentified offenders.

The officer fired back, but no injuries were reported. The offenders fled the scene.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident.