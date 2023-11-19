Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police officer seriously hurt in Southwest Side crash

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Back of the Yards
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago police officer seriously injured in Back of the Yards crash

Charges are pending after a woman drove into oncoming traffic, striking a Chicago police squad car head on. The officer was hospitalized with a broken hip.

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was seriously hurt in a car crash early Sunday in Back of the Yards on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Chicago fire officials say the crash happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 4700 block of Damen Avenue.

The officer was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition with a broken hip. 

Police say a 33-year-old woman drove into oncoming traffic, striking the squad car head on. There was a 12-year-old boy riding passenger in the striking car. 

They were both transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition. The woman suffered a broken wrist. 

Police say she was taken into custody and charges are pending.

Streets were blocked at 47th Street and Damen Avenue and the #47 bus was rerouted, according to a Chicago Transit Authority alert.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.