Chicago police officer seriously hurt in Southwest Side crash

A Chicago police officer was seriously hurt in a car crash early Sunday in Back of the Yards on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Chicago fire officials say the crash happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 4700 block of Damen Avenue.

The officer was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition with a broken hip.

Police say a 33-year-old woman drove into oncoming traffic, striking the squad car head on. There was a 12-year-old boy riding passenger in the striking car.

They were both transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition. The woman suffered a broken wrist.

Police say she was taken into custody and charges are pending.

Streets were blocked at 47th Street and Damen Avenue and the #47 bus was rerouted, according to a Chicago Transit Authority alert.

