Chicago police officer shoots, kills large dog that was attacking woman

A Chicago police officer shot and killed a large dog that was attacking a woman Thursday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The 52-year-old was outside around 8 a.m. in the 11800 block of South Ashland Avenue when two large dogs approached and started attacking her, according to police.

A responding officer fatally shot one of the dogs and the other was captured by Animal Control, police said.

The woman suffered minor injuries and received treatment at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.