Chicago police officer, burglary suspect wounded in Gold Coast shootout

A Chicago police officer and a burglary suspect were hospitalized after exchanging gunfire Monday morning in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Shortly after 4 a.m., police officers were responding to a report of a burglary at the Prada store located at 30 E. Oak St., according to CPD Supt. Larry Snelling. Officers encountered an armed suspect in the area and ordered him to drop the gun. The man did not comply and fled the scene. After a brief pursuit, shots were exchanged by two police officers and the suspect in the 100 block of East Walton Street.

A 55-year-old police officer with 17 years' experience was shot in the leg. Responding officers applied a tourniquet to his leg and also rendered aid to the suspect. The wounded officer was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

The suspect is "currently in surgery," according to Snelling, who did not specify how many times he was shot.

Several people and vehicles were involved in the burglary but no one else is in custody.

A gun was recovered from the scene of the shooting.

The Civilian Officer of Police Accountability and CPD detectives are investigating the shooting.