Chicago police officer shot in vest in Austin, suspect in custody: police

A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a Chicago police officer in his protective vest Monday in Austin on the West Side.

Officers were called about 12:20 a.m. for reports of a man firing three or four rounds from a handgun into the ground during a domestic dispute in the 500 block of North Leamington Avenue, according to Chicago police. The man ran away but came back into the home through a basement door while police were still at the scene.

He fired a shot at an officer standing at the top of the stairs, hitting him in the shoulder, police said. The officer’s protective vest stopped the bullet and the officer returned fire, but no one was hit.

The 33-year-old man ran away again but was taken into custody a few blocks away in the 300 block of North Latrobe Avenue, police said. A weapon was recovered and charges are pending.

The officer was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.