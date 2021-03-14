Chicago police officer suffers minor graze wound in shooting near police station

A Chicago police officer was shot Sunday near the Gresham District police station on the South Side, officials said.

The 45-year-old police sergeant had a graze wound to the chin. The shooting happened near the 6th District / Gresham Station at 7808 S. Halsted.

"Last year there were 79 officers shot at or shot. Of that 79, 10 were actually shot," said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown. "This year, we are on an even greater pace with 13 shot at or shot, with this sergeant being the first hit, the first shot at so far this year. It just highlights the dangers of policing in the current environment we're in."

The sergeant was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, the police said, and Brown said he would soon be released.

