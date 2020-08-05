Chicago police officer shot responding to domestic dispute in Lawndale; suspect arrested

A Chicago police officer was shot and wounded while responding to a domestic dispute early Wednesday in Lawndale on the West Side.

The officer is the fourth CPD member to be wounded in shootings in the past week.

Officers responding to a domestic dispute in the 1300 block of South Lawndale Avenue were engaging with a man speaking out an open third-story window when the man opened fire on the officers outside, according to police.

One officer, a two-year CPD veteran, was shot in the hip about 3:40 a.m. and taken in serious condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. The officer’s condition stabilized.

Officers, who did not fire back, entered the apartment complex and arrested the man, a convicted gun offender who shouldn’t have had a weapon, according to police. The man’s partner and a child also in the apartment were unharmed.

In a televised news conference, Supt. David Brown said the incident “speaks to the courage of the Chicago Police Department and its officers….”

The shooting comes less than a week after a detainee who allegedly concealed a gun during transport to a Northwest Side police opened fire and wounded three officers.

Lovelle Jordan, 25, in turn, was shot multiple times at the 25th District police station, 5555 W. Grand Ave., police said. He faces six counts of attempted murder.