PepsiCo abruptly shuts down Chicago facility, leaving 79 workers jobless

The Brief PepsiCo unexpectedly closed its facility in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood, leaving around 79 union workers unemployed. The union claims PepsiCo failed to provide the required 60-day notice under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. Teamsters Local 727 is seeking answers from PepsiCo and demanding a meeting to discuss the situation and protect the rights of the affected workers.



PepsiCo abruptly closed its facility in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood, leaving approximately 79 Teamsters Local 727 union workers without jobs.

The company sent the union a letter early Monday morning informing them of the immediate closure of the facility located at 650 W 51st Street. The union claims Pepsi bypassed the required 60-day notice under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.

"That Pepsi would do this to their longtime employees is disgusting. They are a disgrace," said John Coli, Jr., Secretary-Treasurer of Local 727. "The Union will do everything in its power to ensure that these employees are taken care of per the Union contract and the law."

The Teamsters Local 727 union said it has reached out to Pepsi representatives, but their calls have gone unanswered.

The union has demanded an explanation from Pepsi and has requested a meeting with the company on Wednesday to discuss the situation.

Fox 32 News has reached out to Pepsi for comment.