John Travolta drops in at rural Illinois restaurant, leaving fans buzzing

A restaurant in rural Illinois had quite an unexpected guest dine with them last weekend, leaving customers reeling.

Renowned actor John Travolta visited Uptown Grill, located in La Salle, Ill.

"Theee Mr. John Travolta did in fact grace us with his presence here at the Uptown Grill over the weekend and it was like being struck by ‘Grease Lightning!’" the restaurant said on Facebook.

Travolta, 70, dined at the restaurant alongside his flight instructor for dinner.

Details of what he ordered weren't shared, but Travolta told the owners he enjoyed the experience and the food.

"He told us we have a great restaurant and that his meal was delicious. He kindly obliged when we asked to take a photo with him as he also did with a handful of other customers," the restaurant shared. "Needless to say the experience left us with a high ‘Saturday Night Feve’ and we would be happy to ‘Welcome Back, Travolta’ anytime!"

Travolta, from New Jersey, is most known for his roles in "Grease," "Pulp Fiction," "Hairspray," and others. According to IMDB, his most recent project was "Cash Out," released on April 26, 2024.