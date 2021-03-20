CPD officer shot after responding to report of gunfire; suspect in custody

A 15th District Chicago police officer was shot on Saturday, Deputy Director of News Affairs & Communications Tom Ahern confirmed via Twitter.

Officers were investigating reports of gunfire about 11:25 a.m. in the 100 block of North La Crosse Avenue when someone fired shots at them, according to police.

When more units arrived to search for the shooter, the gunman fired again, striking an officer on the hand, police said.

"She is in good spirits but a lot of pain," Brown said of the shot officer.

She was taken in a squad car to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The wound was not considered life-threatening.

Officers returned fire but did not hit the suspect, who was barricaded in a building in the area Saturday afternoon.

Brown said someone opened fire at officers out of a first-floor window.

S.W.A.T. responded to the situation, and officers evacuated the South Austin neighborhood.

Brown also said a second officer, male, was transported to the hospital, but was not shot. He said the officer was having chest pains and would be taken to the hospital as a precaution.

That officer is also at Mt. Sinai.

At about 2:30 p.m., Ahern said a suspect was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered.

Officials are unsure if this is the person who actually shot the officer.

"This is the 16th officer shot at or shot this year," Brown said. "This is outpacing last year's year-to-date. It highlights bravery, dedication and commitment of our police officers. These brave men and women run towards danger to protect the people of Chicago."

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

