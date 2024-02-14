Chicago police officer struck by car during traffic stop; suspect at large

Chicago police are searching for the driver who ran over a police officer during a traffic stop in Homan Square Tuesday night.

Officers stopped a silver Acura sedan in the 700 block of South Central Park Avenue at 9:52 p.m.

The driver opened his door and put his vehicle in reverse, striking the officer and causing him to fall to the ground.

Police say the offender drove eastbound on Flournoy and fled the scene.

The officer was transported to a local area hospital in good condition with minor lacerations and pain in his leg.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.