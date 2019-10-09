Chicago police officers are using placards to avoid parking rules

Chicago's independent watchdog says the city's police officers are abusing parking privileges with the help of department-issued placards.

Inspector General Joe Ferguson says the Chicago Police Department used police placards to park illegally in fire lanes, no-parking areas and tow-away zones near City Hall. An investigative report released Tuesday also found officers parked their personal vehicles illegally in police station lots so they or loved ones could attend Cubs and Bears games.

Ferguson pressured the department two years ago to issue a directive requiring only authorized officers to use placards at designated locations for official police business.

Ferguson says when police blatantly disregard the rules, that sends a message that members of the police department believe they are above the law.