Chicago police officers hurt after SUV crashes into squad car in Woodlawn

Two Chicago police officers were injured after their squad car was struck by an SUV early Thursday in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Three officers were traveling eastbound around 1 a.m. in a squad car with its lights and sirens activated when they were struck in the intersection by an SUV traveling southbound through a green light in the 400 block of East 61st Street, police said.

Two officers suffered head and neck pain during the crash and were taken to an area hospital, officials said.

A third officer was also taken to a local hospital for an evaluation. Their conditions were not released.

The 18-year-old driver of the SUV was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

Police said no citations have been issued as of this writing.