Chicago police officers hurt in Michigan Avenue crash

Two Chicago police officers were injured when a Jeep crashed into them early Tuesday in the South Loop.

The officers were traveling in a marked vehicle with their lights and sirens activated just after midnight when they tried to turn onto Michigan Avenue from 18th Street and were hit by a Jeep in the intersection, police said.

The two officers were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for minor injuries. Both were listed in good condition, police said.

The man who was driving the Jeep was not injured and refused treatment at the scene, police said.

No one has been cited in the crash as police continue to investigate.