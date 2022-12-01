Chicago police on track to meet 2022 hiring goals

Chicago police officials say applications for new officers are up since the national shortage began two years ago.

The department has a goal of bringing on 1,000 new hires by the end of the year — a goal leaders say they are on track to meet.

Earlier this year, CPD waived the requirement for 60 hours of college credit for applicants with career experience in social services, health care, education, and licensed professional security.

"If you are interested in a career of service, and looking to serve your great city, please come out and take this exam. We have great a great tuition reimbursement program, great benefits, so please come out, take advantage of this," said Police Chief Yolanda Tally.

According to data from the Policemen’s Annuity and Benefit Fund of Chicago, more than 630 officers have retired this year.