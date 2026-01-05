Chicago police investigate pair of overnight shootings that left man dead, 2 others wounded

The Brief Two separate shootings Sunday night left one man dead and two others wounded in different parts of Chicago. A woman was critically injured and a man was wounded when shots were fired into their car in Brighton Park. About 30 minutes later, a man was fatally shot outside in Back of the Yards, and no arrests have been made.



A man was killed and two other people were wounded in a pair of separate shootings Sunday night across Chicago.

Brighton Park shooting

What we know:

The first shooting happened around 9:23 p.m. in the 3300 block of South Western Avenue. A 37-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were traveling in a car northbound near 33rd Street when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting.

The woman was shot in the back and the arm while the man was also shot in the arm. They were both taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she was listed in critical condition and he was in good condition.

Back of the Yards shooting

Roughly 30 minutes later, another shooting happened near Halsted Street and Garfield Boulevard. A 43-year-old man was standing outside when a white SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting in his direction.

The man was shot in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he later died. As of Monday morning, he had not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police said no arrests have been made in either shooting.