Chicago police prep for potential Mexican Independence Day celebrations downtown

The Mexican Independence Day Parade was held Sunday in Little Village after a three-year pause.

But — celebrations aren't over because Mexican Independence Day is this Friday.

Chicago police say they are prepared for spontaneous celebrations this weekend as hundreds, or even thousands, of cars may gather in any area of the city, including downtown.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"We will focus on enforcement, you know were not going to let people take over corners. We will focus on anyone with the drifting or drag racing, unlawful covering of plates, we will impound those vehicles and tow them," said Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott.

Chief McDermott said they'll follow up to identify cars engaged in street takeovers and stunt driving if that happens.