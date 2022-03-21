Chicago police question person of interest after 11-year-old accidentally shoots himself in the leg

An 11-year-old accidentally shot himself in the leg Monday afternoon in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of East 89th Street.

At about 2:54 p.m., the 11-year-old boy was on the street when he was accidentally shot himself in the right leg, police said.

He was transported to the hospital in good condition.

Police are questioning a person of interest. The person of interest is someone who may have provided the gun to the boy.

A weapon was recovered from the scene.