Chicago police questioning person of interest in fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl

Chicago police are questioning a "person of interest" as the investigation continues into the 4th of July murder of 7-year-old Natalia Wallace.

On Sunday, her father made an emotional plea to the killer to turn themselves in.

Family and friends chanted, "Justice for Natalia" nearly 24 hours after she was shot in the head.

“It hurts me that my youngest daughter is no longer here and I can't read her bedtime stories or anything,” said Nathan Wallace.

The 100 block of North Latrobe where the little girl was playing with her siblings Saturday evening is now lined with teddy bears, balloons and flowers as Chicago grieves another senseless killing.

“To see my daughter on the table with a gunshot wound to the forehead, I mean, that’ll change somebody’s life,” said Wallace.

7-year-old Natalia Wallace

Natalia’s death is leaving an impression on the Austin community. Members of #1 Stop the Violence came out to support the family, marching down Latrobe and calling for peace.

“If Black lives don’t matter to us, how the hell is it supposed to matter to anybody else? That’s what I want to know,” said Natalia's uncle, Ervin Perry.

Community activist Andrew Holmes says there is now a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.