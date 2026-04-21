Chicago police recover guns, $280K in cash and make arrests in South Side raids

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Cash, firearms and stolen merchandise recovered by the Gang Investigations Division on April 12, 2026

The Brief Two men were arrested after police recovered nine guns and stolen goods in a Chicago investigation. Authorities executed search warrants at three South Side locations, seizing cash, drugs and merchandise. Police say the investigation is ongoing and could lead to more arrests.



Two convicted felons have been charged and nine guns were recovered after an investigation into a string of burglaries across the Chicago area.

The backstory:

Gang Investigations officers identified locations where stolen items were being stored and obtained search warrants for three properties on the city’s South Side.

Search warrants were served by Chicago police along with federal and suburban partners in the 400 block of West 102nd Place in Fernwood, the 7800 block of South St. Lawrence in Chatham and the 7400 block of South Princeton Avenue in Englewood.

The search warrants netted nine guns, stolen merchandise, suspected narcotics and over $280,000 in cash.

Antwaun Bohannon, 32, and Malcolm Richardson, 33, were arrested on April 12.

Bohannon faces felony charges including possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender and unlawful use of a weapon. Richardson is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and may lead to additional arrests.

Dig deeper:

Bohannon has been arrested in Chicago nine times since 2014, including on charges of aggravated fleeing causing bodily injury.

Richardson was last arrested in 2020 on charges of armed habitual criminal, unlawful use of a weapon, manufacturing and delivery of cannabis and possession of a stolen vehicle.

What's next:

Bohannon and Richardson, who are being held in Cook County Jail, are scheduled to appear in court on May 7.