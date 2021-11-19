Chicago police recover one of three vehicles involved in theft at Louis Vuitton store in Oak Brook

One of three vehicles involved in a robbery at a Louis Vuitton store in Oak Brook earlier this week has been recovered by the Chicago Police Department.

Fourteen suspects were involved in the robbery that occurred on Wednesday at about 3:31 p.m.

Oak Brook police responded to 196 Oakbrook Center for a report from mall security of several subjects involved in a grad-and-run of merchandise.

The suspects took about $120,000 worth of merchandise. Originally, police estimated it was closer to $100,000.

The suspects were last seen fleeing in three vehicles, police said.

One vehicle, a Dodge Charger, was recovered by Chicago police Friday. The vehicle was reported stolen in October out of Chicago.

Oak Brook police are still working several leads to identify the suspects involved in the incident.

Anyone who may have seen something suspicious or has information is asked to contact the Oak Brook Police Department at 630-368-8700 or email crimetips@oak-brook.org.