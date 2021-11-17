Oak Brook robbery: 14 suspects caught on camera robbing Louis Vuitton store

Fourteen suspects were involved in a robbery at the Louis Vuitton store in Oak Brook Wednesday afternoon.

At about 3:31 p.m., Oak Brook police responded to 196 Oakbrook Center for a report from mall security of several subjects involved in a grad-and-run of merchandise.

According to Oak Brook authorities, fourteen suspects were involved and took an unknown amount of purse and wallets.

The suspects were last seen fleeing in three vehicles.

Police said video of this incident is not being released at this time due to an active investigation.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Oak Brook Police Department at 630-368-8700 or email crimetips@oakbrook.org.