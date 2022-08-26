Chicago police: Red-light runner strikes 2 pedestrians in Englewood after collision with vehicle

A man and woman were in critical condition Friday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle on Chicago's South Side.

Around 4:23 p.m., police say a GMC being driven by a 28-year-old man was traveling northbound in the 6300 block of South Halsted when he went through a red light and struck a Honda that was being driven by a 54-year-old woman.

The GMC then struck two pedestrians, a man and woman, who were both transported to area hospitals in critical condition, police said.

A seventh person involved in the incident refused treatment at the scene, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.