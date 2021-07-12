Chicago police release images of man wanted in Loop shooting

article

Police released images Monday of a man wanted in connection with a shooting in the Loop Sunday morning.

About 7:30 a.m., a 40-year-old man was in the 400 block of South Wabash Avenue when he was shot in the leg by another man after an argument, Chicago police said.

The 40-year-old was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The gunman was described as 45 to 50 years old with white and gray hair. He was wearing khaki pants, brown shoes and a green lanyard or scarf.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.

