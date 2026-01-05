Chicago police release video tied to Little Village killing

The Brief Police are trying to identify a person of interest in a homicide last month. The killing happened Dec. 19 in Little Village. Investigators released surveillance video and are asking for tips.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a homicide last month that left a 24-year-old woman dead on the city’s Southwest Side.

What we know:

Police said the shooting happened around 7:16 p.m. on Dec. 19 in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place.

The victim was riding as a passenger in a vehicle when someone fired multiple shots in her direction. She was hit in the back of the head and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where she died three days later, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

She was identified as Itzel Gomez.

On Sunday, detectives released surveillance video showing a person they want to identify in connection with the killing.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the shooting was random or targeted.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8252. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at CPDTIP.com using reference number JJ528272.