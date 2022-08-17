Chicago police release video of carjacking suspects, seek to identify them

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two individuals who allegedly committed a carjacking and aggravated battery.

Around 3:26 p.m. on Aug. 9, police say the two suspects carjacked a person and battered them in the 1600-1700 block of West Adams Street on the Near West Side.

The suspects fled the scene in a 2017 red Honda Civic followed by a 2022 white Honda Pilot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Harris at 312-744-8261, ext. 21383.

An anonymous tip can be submitted at CPDtip.com.

Police say if you see the suspects, to not approach them. They are considered armed and dangerous.