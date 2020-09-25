Chicago police release video of pair robbing restaurant patrons at gunpoint

Chicago police on Friday released surveillance video of two men wanted for robbing restaurant patrons at gunpoint earlier this month on the West Side.

The video shows two men enter a business at 10:40 p.m. Sept. 13 in the 300 block of North Laramie Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, according to a statement from Chicago police.

One man in a black hooded-sweatshirt points a gun at three people while he and another man take belongings from their pockets, the video shows. They appear to leave without injuring anyone.

Police say this surveillance photos show two men wanted for a robbery Sept. 13, 2020, in the 300 block of North Laramie Avenue. (Chicago police)

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.

Chicago police’s 15th District, which includes Austin, has seen a 14% increase in robberies this year compared to the same time in 2019, according to official police statistics. The same year-t0-year increase in robberies has been recorded citywide, police say.

Advertisement

GET FOX 32 NEWS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The district has recorded 352 robberies in 2020 through Sept. 20, compared to 308 robberies in the same timeframe in 2019. However, robberies in 2020 are roughly at the same level they were in 2018 in the district.