Chicago police release video of suspect fatally shooting victim in Englewood

Chicago police are looking for a suspect who was seen on video fatally shooting a person in Englewood last month.

The shooting occurred in the 6600 block of South Morgan Street.

On March 7, the suspect is seen on video walking into a store with the victim. He then leaves and returns a little while later, which is when he fires shots.

If you have information on this incident, you are asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.