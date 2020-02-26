Chicago police release video of suspects in fatal convenience store shooting

Police released surveillance video Wednesday of the suspects in a shooting that left an 18-year-old woman dead and four others wounded Tuesday in Avalon Park.

The video shows three people approach a convenience store about 5:20 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Avalon Avenue and peer inside before pulling out guns and firing multiple times. The suspects fire more rounds as they run off.

Jaya Beemon was shot in the neck, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. She was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Two men, ages 19 and 63, an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were also struck by gunfire, police said.

Detectives believe the shooters were targeting a “young man” inside the store, according to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Screen capture of surveillance video released by police of suspects wanted in connection with a shooting Feb. 25, 2020, in Avalon Park. | Chicago Police Department

One suspect was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, another was wearing a dark jacket with fur around the collar and the third was wearing a dark jacket with light-colored jeans, police said.

Advertisement

Related: Mother of woman slain in convenience store charged with kicking officer in hospital

They left the scene in a white four-door sedan with dual exhaust, tinted windows, black rims, damage to the fender and no front license plate, police said.

Police say the suspects drove off in a white car after the shooting Feb. 25, 2020, in the 7900 block of South Avalon Avenue. | Chicago police

Police say the suspects drove off in a white car after the shooting Feb. 25, 2020, in the 7900 block of South Avalon Avenue. | Chicago police

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.