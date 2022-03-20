Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police respond to O'Hare International Airport over unattended luggage concern

By FOX 32 DIGITAL STAFF
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Unattended luggage sparked a police presence at O'Hare International Airport Sunday morning. 

Chicago police said around 8:50 a.m., officers responded to the 10000 block of west O'Hare, after unattended luggage was found. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

A canine unit responded and deemed the scene safe, police said. 

No additional information is available at this time. 

Check back for updates if more information becomes available.