Chicago police respond to O'Hare International Airport over unattended luggage concern
CHICAGO - Unattended luggage sparked a police presence at O'Hare International Airport Sunday morning.
Chicago police said around 8:50 a.m., officers responded to the 10000 block of west O'Hare, after unattended luggage was found.
A canine unit responded and deemed the scene safe, police said.
No additional information is available at this time.
Advertisement
Check back for updates if more information becomes available.