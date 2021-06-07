Chicago police say 3 suspects wanted for South Side murder

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals wanted in connection to a homicide carried out on Chicago's South Side.

The crime took place May 28 around 11:40 a.m. in the 8300 block of Stony Island Avenue in the Avalon Park neighborhood.

Anyone with information should contact Chicago police detectives at 312-747-8271 or Matthew.Weber@chicagopolice.org.

Anonymous tops can be submitted to cpdtip.com.

