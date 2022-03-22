Chicago police say homicides, shootings are down this year

Chicago police say crime numbers are down compared to this time last year.

CPD says homicides are down 17-percent and shootings are down 14-percent.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown says the strategy used to put officers on the streets is working, according to the numbers and the homicide clearance that is now at 65-percent — which is above the national average.

Brown did acknowledge carjackings are still a problem, and only down two-percent.

In addition, those being arrested for these crimes are getting younger and bolder.

"Three offenders were 12-years-old, 13-years-old and 14-years-old. They were taken into custody in the 3500 block of West Adams Street. They were identified as the offenders who took a vehicle by force from a 50-year-old male in the 1200 block of South Independence Boulevard. The 12-year-old offender is charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular high-jacking with a weapon," said Brown.

CPD did acknowledge there are several cases they need the public's help with, and are urging anyone with information to call with an anonymous tip to 833-408-0069.