Chicago police say suspects in recent robberies could be as young as 13-years-old
CHICAGO - Chicago police say the suspects in a recent string of robberies in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood could be as young as 13.
Police said the suspects approach victims, threaten them with a gun and take their stuff. The suspect description provided by police reads: "13 to 30 years of age."
The robberies were reported at these times and places:
- 54th and South Seeley in Back of the Yards on June 17 at 5 p.m.
- 54th and South Hoyne on June 17 at 9:10 p.m.
- 54th and South Winchester on June 14 at 9:37 p.m.
- 55th and West Garfield on June 8 at 9:45 a.m.