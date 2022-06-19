Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police say suspects in recent robberies could be as young as 13-years-old

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Back of the Yards
FOX 32 Chicago

'Stop the killing': Chicago mayor, other leaders call for peace ahead of weekend

Over 200 people will participate in a summer walk for peace Friday night.

CHICAGO - Chicago police say the suspects in a recent string of robberies in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood could be as young as 13.

Police said the suspects approach victims, threaten them with a gun and take their stuff. The suspect description provided by police reads: "13 to 30 years of age."

The robberies were reported at these times and places:

  • 54th and South Seeley in Back of the Yards on June 17 at 5 p.m. 
  • 54th and South Hoyne on June 17 at 9:10 p.m.
  • 54th and South Winchester on June 14 at 9:37 p.m.
  • 55th and West Garfield on June 8 at 9:45 a.m.