Chicago police say that 84% of department employees have entered vaccination status into portal

The Chicago Police Department said Monday that 84% of department members have complied with the city's request that they enter their vaccination status into a computer portal.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said that of the 84%, 78.8% are vaccinated.

Brown said that 35 members remain in a no-pay status for refusing to comply.

The City of Chicago and the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police have been fighting in court over whether CPD officers should have to comply with the city's COVID-19 mandate, which requires either vaccination or regular testing. City workers have until the end of the year to comply.

