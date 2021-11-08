More Chicago city workers submitting vaccine status to online portal

More than 80 percent of city workers who have responded to the vaccine portal are fully vaccinated, and those numbers continue to grow despite legal challenges.

On Monday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced 89 percent of city workers have put their vaccine status on the controversial portal.

Of those, 81 percent are fully vaccinated.

As for the Chicago Police Department, more than 77 percent who have responded to the portal say they are fully vaccinated.

Chicago's top cop spoke Monday, encouraging people to get vaccinated. He says 35 officers are currently on no-pay status for not complying.

"That number has fluctuated up and down. It's been as high as 50 officers in no-pay status. But the current number is 35, which means officers who were in no-pay status have come back and complied with the mandate," said Police Supt. David Brown.

Workers have until the end of the year to upload their vaccine status to the portal.